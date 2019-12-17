× American Lung Association Fight For Air Climb – Sunday, March 8, 2020

The teams of WGN Radio and WGN-TV invite you to the biggest stair climb in Chicago!

Every step counts, so take the first step and make a positive impact for lung health by participating in the American Lung Association Fight For Air Climb, presented by United Healthcare, on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Presidential Towers (555 W. Madison in Chicago).

You can climb 1, 2, 3 or all 4 towers. There are 45 floors and 585 stairs per tower, totaling in 180 floors and 2,340 stairs. Anyone can climb! Participants are as young as 5, as old as 75 and there are climbers with asthma, COPD and lung cancer.

The funds raised go towards awareness about lung disease, work for clean air and fund life-saving research to find a cure for lung cancer and put a stop to vaping.

Together we will move forward in our fight for healthy lungs and clean air!

Register today to climb with WGN Radio’s team, captained by Dave Eanet and Adam Hoge or pledge your support by making a donation. Or, get more information here on starting your own team.

American Lung Association would like to thank the presenting sponsor:

And thank you to these site sponsors: