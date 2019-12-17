Ald. Brian Hopkins on City Council vote to delay legal pot sales: “It would be a significant, embarrassing loss for Mayor Lightfoot if she loses this floor vote.”

Posted 8:41 PM, December 17, 2019, by , Updated at 08:38PM, December 17, 2019

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss a City Council ordinance that would delay the sale of recreational marijuana to July 2020.

