× Ald. Brian Hopkins on City Council vote to delay legal pot sales: “It would be a significant, embarrassing loss for Mayor Lightfoot if she loses this floor vote.”

2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss a City Council ordinance that would delay the sale of recreational marijuana to July 2020.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3706697/3706697_2019-12-18-025837.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!