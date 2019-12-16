× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/16/19: Startups to Watch for in 2020, Top Home Design Trends, and McDonald’s Goes Digital to Boost Charity Donations

Ji Suk Yi hosts today’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch. Chicago Inno released its annual Startups to Watch list for 2020. Katherine Davis, Associate Editor at Chicago Inno, joins Ji to discuss the most up-and-coming tech companies we think should be on your radar in 2020 including Bartesian, CurlMix, Simmer, Fyllo and The Mom Project. Ilyce Glink, CEO of Best Money Moves, has the best money moves and she talks about the top home design trends for 2020. Plus, Amy Guth, Host of The Crain’s Daily Gist, explains McDonald’s new program, Round-Up for Ronald McDonald House Charities, which will let customers round up their orders to the nearest dollar at kiosks, drive-thrus or at the counter.