× ‘Uncut Gems’ directors Josh and Benny Safdie on working with Adam Sandler

Filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie join Justin to discuss their new film, “Uncut Gems,” which opens on Christmas Day. Josh and Benny talk about why this story is near and dear to them, the amount of preparation that went into making the film, how they were able to get Adam Sandler to star in the film, why they wanted Adam Sandler to be in the movie, the reasons why they like to use comedians in dramatic roles, how they are able to get the best performances out of actors who might not have traditional acting backgrounds and where their unique style of directing comes from.

