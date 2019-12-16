× The Ultimate Chicago Movie Cage Match: ‘Wayne’s World’ vs. ‘High Fidelity’

What is the best Chicago Movie of all-time? Is it The Blues Brothers? The Fugitive? The Untouchables? Hoop Dreams? Cooley High? We are down to the Sweet 16 and it’s time for you to decide.

Welcome to the No Holds Barred Ultimate Chicago Movie Cage Match. Tonight, 2 movies duke it out and only one can move to the next round. Tonight, producer Pete Zimmerman makes a top 5 list for “High Fidelity,” while writer and educator Eve Ewing tries to convince you that “Wayne’s World” was not filmed in Los Angeles. What film to you think deserves to move on?

