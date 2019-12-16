× The Ultimate Chicago Movie Cage Match: ‘Hoop Dreams’ vs. ‘Risky Business’

What is the best Chicago Movie of all-time? Is it The Blues Brothers? Wayne’s World? The Untouchables? High Fidelity? Home Alone? We are down to the Sweet 16 and it’s time for you to decide.

Welcome to the No Holds Barred Ultimate Chicago Movie Cage Match. Tonight, 2 movies duke it out and only one can move to the next round. Tonight, raconteur Scott Goldstein makes his case for the documentary “Hoop Dreams,” while “Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me!” host Peter Sagal thinks that the film “Risky Business” is more than just Tom Cruise dancing around in his underwear. Who wins tonight’s battle?

