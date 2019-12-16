× The Top Five@5 (12/16/19): 2 fallen CPD officers remembered on 1st anniversary of their deaths, your RING security can be hacked, victims of “porch pirates” gets revenge, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Monday, December 16th, 2019:

CPD Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck spoke at the ceremony of officers Conrad Gary & Eduardo Marmolejo who were killed in the line of duty one year ago today. Bears’ QB Mitch Trubisky faces tough questions from reporters following their loss to the Green Bay Packers. Mariah Carey’s single All I Want For Christmas Is You finally hits #1 for the first time in 25 years, and more!

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3706408/3706408_2019-12-17-015108.64kmono.mp3

