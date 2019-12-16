This image taken from video shows an Amazon package containing a GPS tracker on the porch of a Jersey City, N.J. residence after its delivery Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. The explosion in online shopping has led to porch pirates and stoop surfers swiping holiday packages from unsuspecting residents. The cops in one New Jersey city are trying to catch the thieves with some trickery of their own. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)
The Top Five@5 (12/16/19): 2 fallen CPD officers remembered on 1st anniversary of their deaths, your RING security can be hacked, victims of “porch pirates” gets revenge, and more…
The Top Five@5 for Monday, December 16th, 2019:
CPD Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck spoke at the ceremony of officers Conrad Gary & Eduardo Marmolejo who were killed in the line of duty one year ago today. Bears’ QB Mitch Trubisky faces tough questions from reporters following their loss to the Green Bay Packers. Mariah Carey’s single All I Want For Christmas Is You finally hits #1 for the first time in 25 years, and more!