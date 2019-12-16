× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.16.19: Zola ads will run again, dogs in restaurants, splitting checks, Hyperloop, Salvation Army Fatherhood in Action program

John Williams laments the Bears’ loss to the Packers over the weekend. Then, Zola Chief Marketing Officer Mike Chi joins John to talk about the wedding planner’s negotiation with the Hallmark channel. That’s after conservative groups caused the cable TV channel to remove its ads highlighting gay couples, and then reinstated them. John revisits the topic of bringing dogs to local establishments and listeners call in with more of their thoughts on that. They also weigh in on John’s inquiry about how best to split restaurant checks. Chicago Tribune Transportation Reporter Mary Wisniewski then sits in-studio to talk about the Hyperloop system, which would get you from state to state in a matter of minutes. Lou Manfredini then addresses John’s anxieties surrounding the repair disasters in the “Christmas Vacation” house. And it’s time for the Mega Pros Monday Quiz, for which John tests the Hollywood knowledge of Anthony from La Grange. Finally, Salvation Army Fatherhood in Action program manager Derrick White explains how that program helps parents like Richard Lowe rise from incarceration.