Steve Cochran Full Show 12.16.19 | Doc Most, Dan Hampton & Victor J. Andrew's Choir.

On this episode, the show starts off with WGN-TV’s Courtney Gousman reporting live from Gary Indiana about a 4-year-old who was shot and killed. Google’s Sustainability Officer Kate Brandt joins the show to talk about everyday tips and tricks for making more sustainable choices, gift ideas, and help you have a more positive impact on the planet this holiday season. The show continues with the Top 6 at 6 followed by Dr. Kevin Most, on diabetes and weight management. Later Bears Hall of Famer, Dan Hampton joins the show to talk about the Bears loss against the Green Bay Packers over the weekend. Dean Richards has the latest news in entertainment. Plus Steve’s “Christmas Card Over the Phone” features singer, Jim Cornelison. The show wraps up with Bob Mueller author of The Bulge Battlefields.