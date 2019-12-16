Nick Digilio 12.15.19 | Reviews of “Jumanji: The Next Level” and “Richard Jewell”, Communication Harmony with Dr. Karen Phillip, Holiday Traditions that Need to be Retired
Hour 1:
+ 2019 Chicago Films Critics Awards
+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Colewell”, “Black Christmas”, “Jumanji: The Next Level”
+ Walter’s Perspective
Hour 2:
+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Jumanji: The Next Level” (cont.), “Richard Jewell”
Hour 3:
+ Dr. Karen Phillip
+ Beating the Holiday Blues
Hour 4:
+ Danny Aiello
+ Actors’ Best/Worst Performances
Hour 5:
+ Actors’ Best/Worst Performances (cont.)
+ Holiday Traditions that Need to be Retired
+ Nick’s Dad Tells a Joke
