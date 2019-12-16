Nick Digilio 12.15.19 | Reviews of “Jumanji: The Next Level” and “Richard Jewell”, Communication Harmony with Dr. Karen Phillip, Holiday Traditions that Need to be Retired

Posted 4:35 AM, December 16, 2019, by

Nick Digilio (Dave Marzullo / WGN Radio)

Hour 1:

+ 2019 Chicago Films Critics Awards

+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Colewell”, “Black Christmas”, “Jumanji: The Next Level”

+ Walter’s Perspective

Hour 2:

+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews: “Jumanji: The Next Level” (cont.), “Richard Jewell”

Hour 3:

+ Dr. Karen Phillip

+ Beating the Holiday Blues

Hour 4:

+ Danny Aiello

+ Actors’ Best/Worst Performances

Hour 5:

+ Actors’ Best/Worst Performances (cont.)

+ Holiday Traditions that Need to be Retired

+ Nick’s Dad Tells a Joke

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.