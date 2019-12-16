× Monday Evening Quarterback with Bears Insider Adam Hoge: “I think that there should still be a lot of optimism about next season”

It’s another edition of the “Monday Evening Quarterback!” Tonight, Justin and WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge break down the Bears extremely disappointing 21-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Adam and Justin talk about the offense regressing after a big win against the Cowboys, the inability to run the football, why Mitch Trubisky wasn’t running the ball, who is to blame for the putrid offensive performance this season, why the ineffectiveness of the offense isn’t entirely the coaches fault, how the injury bug caught up with the team and impacted the overall performance of the defense, Khalil Mack not having a typical Khalil Mack season, what we can expect over the next two games and the positives we can take out of an underachieving and unsuccessful season.

