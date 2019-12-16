× Mega Pros Monday Quiz: Chicago native actors!

Today, John tests the knowledge of one Anthony from La Grange. Questions are below. See how you do in comparison to Anthony when John tests his knowledge of Chicago native actors.

1. Tall, talented and currently in a supporting role in “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel,” she was raised in Dolton, attended Illinois State and was on Steve Cochran’s show last week.

2. Another tall, talented comic who is also musical, he was born in Chicago, raised on the South Side and taught music in the city at Horace Mann Elementary. He is an ISU grad with a masters in music education. You know him for long-running in characters in sitcoms like “The Office” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”.

3. He grew up in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, went to Brother Rice and DePaul. This actor was born in Chicago, Illinois, and was the fifth of six children. He’s been nominated for both an Oscar and a Grammy. In 2018, he played Ollie in “Stan and Ollie,”but you know him for his work on Paul Thomas Anderson movies like “Boogie Nights.” He may be best known for “Talledega Nights.”

4. This actor, director and producer went to downstate Benton High School, Eastern Illinois, eventually became one of the famous graduates of Illinois State University and is notably a charter member of the Steppenwolf Theatre Company. He lost millions to Bernie Madoff and won several awards for a film with his own name in the title.

5. From the Northwest side, she attended Notre Dame High School for Girls, and for five years worked as an oncology nurse at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. She’s been at every opening day at Wrigley Field since 1977. She’s a Second City alum. 15 years ago, a story in the Tribune said, “She made a more permanent mark on the pop-culture landscape in a 30-second appearance in the presidential comedy “Dave.” She was the White House tour guide who moved tourists along with the classic, “We’re walking, we’re walking.” You loved her in “Rain Man” and “Jerry Maguire.”

6. She may be Dekalb’s most famous citizen. She was valedictorian of her high school class and entered Northwestern University with a scholarship to study chemical engineering. Oh, and those famous Pepsi Super Bowl commercials….

7. From the Englewood neighborhood, she was singing on a Disney Cruise before she became famous. Now she’s a Grammy, Oscar, Golden Globe, People’s Choice and SAG Award winner – her awards get their own separate page on Wikipedia – and a star in the new Cats movie. You knew her first from American Idol.

8. He and I are both graduates of Minooka Community High School and for a time he worked at the video store managed by my sister’s boyfriend. Born in Joliet, he’s on a crafting show on NBC. Deadpan, funny, burly and perhaps first noticed as the plumber on “Will & Grace” – where he met his wife, Megan Mullally. Need more? “Parks and Rec?” Heard of him?

9. From suburban Plainfield, she is now one of the highest paid actresses in the world. Her two Oscar nominations are for both comedic and dramatic roles.

10. He was born at Swedish Covenant Hospital and attended the same high school as Hillary Clinton. His was the first voice broadcast on the school’s new radio station, WMTH. He’s starred in some of the most successful movie franchises that have so far grossed $9.1 billion and is married to Calista Flockhart.

Answers: 1: Jane Lynch, 2: Craig Robinson, 3: John C. Reilly, 4: John Malkovich, 5: Bonnie Hunt, 6: Cindy Crawford, 7: Jennifer Hudson, 8: Nick Offerman, 9: Melissa McCarthy, 10: Harrison Ford