× Market Overdrive | Buying a multiple unit property can lead to financial freedom

In this episode of Market Overdrive Roman Serra and Julia Stoner from Spaces Real Estate drop by to tell us how buying a multiple unit property can lead to financial freedom! Plus Joey Chiappetta and Adam Ordish from Property of Chicago tell us if we are heading towards another real estate bubble burst. And much, much more from contributors Rebecca Borges, Javier Gutierrez and Greg Dekalb.