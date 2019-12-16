People tour the site after a test of a Hyperloop One propulsion system, Wednesday, May 11, 2016, in North Las Vegas, Nev. The startup company opened its test site outside of Las Vegas for the first public demonstration of technology for a super-speed, tube based transportation system. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Hyperloop may shrink your journey time by hours, says Mary Wisniewski
Chicago Tribune Transportation Reporter Mary Wisniewski joins John Williams to explain the Hyperloop system, which would transport passengers a distance of Chicago to Cleveland in 32 minutes. Mary lists some of the kinks the Hyperloop company still has yet to work out, talks about its economic potential and when it could run.