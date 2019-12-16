× “Elton Jim” and Emily Armanetti give “uber” views on rideshare safety and holiday Peloton ads

In this 186th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano and regular contributor, Emily Armanetti, discuss the two trending pop culture issues of the moment — recent Uber safety statistics and concerns, and the online reaction to a new holiday Peloton exercise cycle TV commercial. Safety over convenience? Fitness as a trend or lifestyle? Where do they stand on each issue? Do they agree? Find out for yourself! Give a listen…