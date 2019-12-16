CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 09: Jim Cornelison performs at CBS RADIO?s second annual Stars and Strings concert at The Chicago Theatre on November 9, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)
Christmas Card Over the Phone | Anthem Singer, Jim Cornelison.
Steve’s “Christmas Card Over the Phone” features singer, Jim Cornelison. Chicago Blackhawk fans have known him for over a decade as their National Anthem Singer. Now fans of the Indianapolis 500, NASCAR, Mecum Auto Auctions and many others hear him regularly, too.