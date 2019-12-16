× CEO crushes stigma on mental health with non-for-profit focusing services on various Chicago neighborhoods

Dr. Karla Ivankovich is all about giving back to others. She joins the Matt Bubala show live in studio to discuss the mission of a non-for-profit, OnePatient Global Health Initiative that was co-founded with her husband. She recognizes the stigma on mental health and how there is less access to these services in low income Chicago neighborhoods. Tune in to the full segment as Ivankovich discusses a free community counseling program where is partners up with local universities for interns. Later on, she gives some holiday stress tips to listeners about how to deal with the holidays. For more information on the non-profit, visit onepatient.org.