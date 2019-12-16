× Anna Davlantes Full Show 12/16/19: Is money a good holiday gift for Christmas?

Happy Monday! Anna is joined in the studio by Zoubida Anna Guelzim and Sam Carl. Zoubida and Sam have been together since April 2018 and engaged since this past July. Their love story is unlike no other. Instead of buying Zoubida an engagement ring, Sam decided to use the money to build a school in Ghana through Pencils of Promise. They share how they fell in love, why they choose to donate to Pencils of Promise, and much more. ABC Chicago’s food reporter Steve Dolinsky gives his dining recommendations for dining downtown for the holidays. Is money a good holiday gift? Or is it a total cop-out, uncreative, non-personal gift? Our Money Monday experts Carol Roth, Creator of the Future File™ legacy planning system and Scott Martin, Chief Investment Officer of Kingsview Partners weigh in with their thoughts. Lazarex Cancer Foundation, based in the San Francisco Bay Area, is the only organization in the US that finds clinical trials for patients and reimburses the patients for the associated travel costs. Founder of LCF Dana Dornsife and patient Theresa Statin talk about Lazarex and its programs. Then, Steve Bertrand and Lauren Lapaka weigh in on trending topics of the day.