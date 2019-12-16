× Actor, activist and Chicago music legend Common: “This environment, as tough as it can be, is also a beautiful way to learn about life and yourself”

Actor, writer, philanthropist, activist and legendary Chicago hip hop artist Common joins Justin to talk about this work with the Common Ground Foundation, the importance of exposing young people to the arts, when he was first exposed to the arts growing up in Chicago, how living in Chicago can be used for creating art, why social justice is so important to Chicago artists and why love continues to be the central theme in a lot of his work.

