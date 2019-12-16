× 75th Anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge

75 years ago today, a series of battles took place in and around the Forest of Ardennes. Bob Mueller has written five visitor guides to the battlefields of Northern Europe under the Fields of War imprint which have garnered eleven national book awards including being twice honored by the Military Writers Society of America. He stopped by the studio to give some background information on the Battle of the Bulge and to talk about the book he wrote about it: “The Bulge Battlefield“. For more information, please visit Bob’s website: FrenchBattleFields.Com.