× White Sox Weekly 12/14/19: Hawk Harrelson on getting into the Hall Of Fame “I’m just starting to digest it.”

On today’s episode of White Sox weekly, Andy Masur sits in for Mark Carman and chats with Hawk Harrelson about getting inducted into the Hall Of Fame. Later you’ll hear some audio from Rick Hahn at the Winter Meetings earlier this week. Daryl Van Schouwen also comes on to chat about the off-season and where the White Sox can still improve their roster before spring training. Finally you’ll hear an interview from James McCann, Kevin Powell, and Lauren Lapka as they chat poolside for Sox On The Beach.