WGN Radio Theatre #446: Father Knows Best, Tales of the Texas Rangers & The Lux Radio Theatre

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you five of the best hours from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for December 14, 2019. Up first is a classic episode of: “Father Knows Best: Christmas Party” Starring: Robert Young; (12-13-51). Next up there is: “Tales of the Texas Rangers: The Return of St. Nick A.K.A The Christmas Payoff” Starring: Joel Mccrae; (12-23-51). Our third and final episode of the night is a one-hour episode of: “The Lux Radio Theatre: Miracle of the Bells” Starring: Fred Macmurray, Frank Sinatra and Valli; (05-31-48)

