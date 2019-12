× Steve Dale 12/15/2019 Full Show: Resolutions our pets will appreciate

Steve Dale speaks with incoming President of the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), Dr. Douglas Kratt, about his resolutions for everyone’s pets for the upcoming year and how to achieve them.

Steve Dale also shares a list of unusual treats that your pets will love, information about his new children’s coloring book, “My New Puppy”, and more.

Learn more at www.stevedale.tv