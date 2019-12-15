× ‘Stay Tuned: Rock on TV’ Exhibit Comes to Chicago!

Pete McMurray is joined with the Justin Kulovsek, The Director of Innovation and Special Projects over at the Chicago Broadcast Museum, who gives us the 411 on the new Multi-Sensory and Multimedia Exhibit now at the Museum of Broadcast Communications. From The Ed Sullivan Show to The Voice, rock and roll has shaped television (and vice versa). This new exhibit tells the story of how TV launched rock’s iconic stars, brought them into our homes, kept them in the spotlight and connected them to us with music and visual imagery. This new multi-sensory and multimedia exhibit brings archival footage, original artifacts and in-depth interviews to our visitors… creating a fun, educational, inter-generational experience that connects the early days of rock and TV to its ongoing evolution. For tickets, visit museum.tv.