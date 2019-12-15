× Simple Steps to Cure Seasonal Depression!

We’re all depressed, overworked, overwhelmed and stressed out – now add the holidays into the mix and we’re REALLY in big trouble, Have no fear Pete McMurray brings in Therapist Tiffany Louise to give us some tips and tricks on how to get through the holidays and the depression that can come with it. Triffany also talks about her new book titled This Year I Will…: A 52-Week Guided Journal to Achieve Your Goals. To learn more about Tiffany or get her book go to tiffanylouise.com.