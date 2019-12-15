× Over 1,000 trees are aglow for the holidays at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle

Over 1,000 trees are aglow for the holidays at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle. It’s the seventh year for Illuminations: Tree Lights display. Planning for the event starts as soon as the previous year’s event concludes. The Arboretum brings back some crowd favorites each year while also making improvements and additions. This year’s Illuminations features a mile-long route, enhanced lighting along the lake, interactive displays, concessions tents, fire pits and s’mores kits. The event runs through January 5, but be sure to check the schedule at mortonarb.org for specific dates and to purchase tickets.

Here’s WGN Radio’s Kim Gordon with more details on this Wintrust Neighborhood News story:

