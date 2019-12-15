× Market Overdrive | The importance of a real estate attorney

This week on Market Overdrive, we sit down with Josh Lipton to talk about luxury real estate. Ami Bumia also stops by to talk about the Real Estate “Green Market.” Stephanie Garces-Donat will talk about the importance of a real estate attorney in order to get the proper tax credits that you deserve. Also, Greg Horan, of the Gibsons Restaurant Group, drops in to tell us about the challenges of running a restaurant and succeeding in the market. Finally, Rebecca Borges will tell us about adding some plants to your home and Tony P tells us the latest of what’s happening on the Chicago Scene. Make sure to also check out the Market Overdrive page for individual segments.