× Jeremy Roenick hates Country Music!

Future Blackhawk Hall of Famer with over 500 Goals in the NHL, you can see him on the NHL on NBC, Number 27, Jeremy Roenick is in the building! Listen in as Pete and Jeremy talk Bears, Blackhawks, the holidays, Jeremy’s friendship with Jonathan Toews and more.

Want to meet Jeremy? Well, head over to Joe’s on Weed Street TONIGHT from 5-7PM. He will be taking pictures and signing autographs. Learn more about Jeremy’s upcoming endeavors at roenicklife.com.