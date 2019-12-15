× Is Pete an Idiot Celebrity who got Arrested? Dan Abrams knows!

Pete McMurray is joined with American web entrepreneur and television presenter, Dan Abrams, who serves as the chief legal affairs anchor for ABC News, host of Live PD on the A&E cable network, and hosts The Dan Abrams Show: Where Politics Meets The Law on SiriusXM’s P.O.T.U.S. channel. Listen in as Pete and Dan talk about surviving cancer, Dan’s new book titled Theodore Roosevelt for the Defense: The Courtroom Battle to Save His Legacy, and so much more. To learn more about Dan and all the projects he’s involved in go to dan-abrams.com.