Hoge and Jahns: Bears-Packers Postgame Show — Inconsistency In Green Bay

The Bears’ playoff chances weren’t great heading into their matchup with the Green Bay Packers. After losing to their arch rivals 21-13, the probability of making the postseason is basically non-existent. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns share their thoughts on the disappointing loss. They discuss the offensive game plan, which quarterback Mitchell Trubisky also commented on. Hoge and Jahns also talk about the officiating, and play postgame audio from Matt Nagy and Jesper Horsted.

