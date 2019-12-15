Highlights: Blackhawks 5 – Wild 3 – 12/15/19

Posted 10:06 PM, December 15, 2019, by , Updated at 09:59PM, December 15, 2019

Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane (88) celebrates with teammate Jonathan Toews (19) after scoring a hat trick during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild – December 15, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.