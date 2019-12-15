Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | Hat-Trick Kane is at it again!

Posted 11:50 PM, December 15, 2019, by

PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane (88) celebrates with goalie Robin Lehner (40) after defeating the Minnesota Wild 5-3 in an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Chris Boden and Joe Brand bring you another Blackhawks Crazy Podcast following the teams 5-3 win over the Minnesota Wild at the United Center. You’ll hear from Patrick Kane following his hat trick performance as well as Conor Murphy, and Jeremy Colliton. Plus, Chris sat down with Kris Versteeg before his one last shift with the organization and where the future holds for the former winger.

