Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | Hat-Trick Kane is at it again!

Chris Boden and Joe Brand bring you another Blackhawks Crazy Podcast following the teams 5-3 win over the Minnesota Wild at the United Center. You’ll hear from Patrick Kane following his hat trick performance as well as Conor Murphy, and Jeremy Colliton. Plus, Chris sat down with Kris Versteeg before his one last shift with the organization and where the future holds for the former winger.

