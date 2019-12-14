Startup Showcase: The Lieu & Aavrani

Posted 4:16 PM, December 14, 2019, by , Updated at 04:18PM, December 14, 2019

Scott Kitun gives you 5 good minutes.

On the show today, Scott kicks off the Startup Showcase by talking with the the CEO of The Lieu, Rebecca Lima. The Lieu is a B2B subscription service for work-spaces, delivering premium grooming and feminine hygiene products to enhance the bathroom experience for women. Next Scott chats with the Founder & COO of Aavrani, Justin Silver. Aavrani is an Indian inspired luxury skincare company. Harnessing the power of India’s ancient beauty rituals, we re-imagined luxury skincare by curating best-in-class ingredients, formulating all-natural, highly effective solutions, and returning to a deeper, more authentic meaning of beauty.

To invest in The Lieu click here. To invest in Aavrani click here.

