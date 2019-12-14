Quest for Gold – Episode 21: The Curious Case of Richard Jewell and the 1996 Olympics

Richard Jewell, cleared of suspicion in the Olympic Park bombing, looks down as tears well up in his eyes as he told members of the media at a press conference in Marietta, Ga., Monday, Oct. 28, 1996 what he went through the last months. He said the FBI and the media engaged in a "mad rush" that nearly destroyed his life. (AP Photo/Ric Feld)

On this week’s episode of Quest for Gold:

Russia has been banned from the Olympics for not complying with doping rules.

U.S. boxers begin their journey to Tokyo.

A Team USA baseball player from Orland Park just signed with an MLB team.

We get an update on weightlifter Mattie Sasser’s Quest For Gold.

A former Mexican gymnast is accused of abusing a young gymnast in the Chicago area for decades.

And this week we go in depth to talk about Richard Jewell, the man once dubbed a hero, before being accused of setting off a bomb during the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, killing two in injuring dozens.

Jewell was eventually cleared of wrongdoing, but 23 years later it remains a fascinating story.  So much so that Clint Eastwood has directed a movie about it called ‘Richard Jewell.’  It hit theaters this weekend.

On this week’s Quest for Gold we talk with authors  Kent Alexander and Kevin Salwen.  Their book ‘The Suspect: An Olympic Bombing, the FBI, the Media and Richard Jewell the Man Caught in the Middle‘ goes into depth about Jewell, the reporter who outed him as a suspect, and everything that went into those troubled, yet financially and athletically successful 1996 Olympics.

Here is a review from WGN’s Dean Richards on the move ‘Richard Jewell’:

