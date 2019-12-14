× OTL #687: All About Andersonville

Mike Stephen heads up to the Andersonville neighborhood and takes the show to Simon’s Tavern on Clark Street. We hear conversations from members of the community about what makes the neighborhood tick. Mike and OTL producer Collin Seaman welcome Laura Austin of the Andersonville Chamber of Commerce to talk about the strength of the community. Simon’s Tavern owner Scott Martin sits down to discuss the importance of that bar in the neighborhood. Next, we enjoy an architecture conversation with Thom Green of Green & Proppe Design. And we explore what it’s like to own a local business with Milk Handmade owner Hallie Borden. The local music this week is brought to us by Andersonville favorites Hodie Snitch. We love you, Andersonville!

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our iTunes page or RSS feed.