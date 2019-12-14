Just in Time for the Holidays — Packed with Purpose is Elevating Corporate Gifting

Posted 11:51 AM, December 14, 2019

Copping out on corporate gift-giving means missing a prime relationship-building opportunity.But sending a bland fruit basket or not-so-subtle branded junk is unlikely to be very memorable. Plus, giving gifts that people aren’t too excited about can be downright wasteful.

That’s why Packed with Purpose is a gift. The specialty gifting company hand picks high-quality products from businesses that are positively shaping their communities. It’s corporate gifting with a social mission. Founder and CEO Leeatt Rothschild came up with the idea in her previous job helping companies use their social responsibility budgets.

