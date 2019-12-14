× HushLoudly: Not your traditional book club, and known as “Introverts Happy Hour,” is group reading…the introverted way

Low key. No pressure. Small groups. Coffee or cocktails. Reading. Join Jeri Bingham as HushLoudly talks to Guinevere de la Mare, co-founder of the Silent Book Club. An introverted “get together” consisting of good books, good company and socialization when, and if you want it.

Introverts are adventurous. Introverts are funny. Introverts can be social…when we want to be! Join the conversation around one of the most misunderstood personality types to learn what makes us tick and why we are incredible to partner with at work, home and play. Check out HushLoudly: Introverts Redefined.