× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/13/19: South Shore’s Local Market Opens for Business, Illinois Property tax, and more…

Happy Friday the 13th! Ji Suk Yi hosts today’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch. To kick off the show, Ji rounds out the top trending business stories of the week. Then, Ji talks with Crain’s columnist Joe Cahill about Illinois’ crushing property tax load and whether things will get better in 2020. Shop and Save’s Local Market opened its doors on Wednesday in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood that’s been considered a food desert since 2013. Ji sits down with Eva Jakubowski, co-Owner of Local Market, to discuss what it’s like being an immigrant business owner in Chicago and her efforts on improving food access in “food desert” communities. Claire Bushey, Law and Manufacturing Reporter at Crain’s, gives us a quick outlook on the prospects for a U.S.-China trade deal and more.