The Top Five@5 (12/12/19): Purple Rain is added to the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress, a contestant is kicked off “Survivor” for bad behavior, film footage of 1925 Bears game is found, and more…

Posted 10:36 AM, December 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:33AM, December 13, 2019

Prince in Purple Rain (courtesy of Warner Bros.)

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, December 12th, 2019:

Richard Butler, the First Deputy Commissioner for the Chicago Department of Aviation has been caught on camera by CBS 2’s Jim Williams using city plates to illegally park in tow zones. A contestant has been kicked off Survivor for “inappropriate conduct.” Prince’s 1984 film Purple Rain is the latest film to be preserved by the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress, and more!

