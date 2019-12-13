× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.13.19: Holiday travel, why Canada Goose coats cost so much, matching your Red Kettle donations, the new dog age calculator

John Williams invites travel expert Peter Greenberg to talk about holiday flights and travel shopping habits across the world. Then, John wants to know if the quality of the Canada Goose coat matches its hefty price tag. Gentleman’s Gazette Founder Sven Raphael Schneider did the research and explains. John wants to know if you think Michael Vick deserves to be honorary Pro Bowl captain as part of a comeback. Listeners have a lot of thoughts on that. PapaNicholas Coffee Marketing Director Michele Vento then joins the show to share about the local coffee maker and announce her company’s match of your donations in John’s virtual Red Kettle. “Dog years” may have changed. University of California San Diego Professor of Genetics Trey Ideker shares his research on that. And John commiserates with you on his media bills. And “The Interview Show with Mark Bazer” host Mark fills John in on his latest work. Finally, John brings you the Bright Side of Life.