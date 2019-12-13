× Steve Cochran Full Show 12.13.19 | A Visit From Ji’s Mom!

On this episode, the show starts off with WGN-TV Reporter Judy Wang covering the kidnapping and robbery of two men on the NW Side by people pretending to be cops. A new hotel is opening in Chicago, C.O.O. of citizenM Hotel, Michael Levie, joins the show to talk about why they picked Chicago as their new location. The show continues with the Top 6 at 6 followed by Lou’s First Call. Plus do you get a work perk? Later on the show Ji Suk Yi joins Steve Cochran with a special guest…Ji’s mom! “Cochran’s Christmas Card” calls continue with Spike O’Dell, and Bears Hall of Famer joins the show to talk about the upcoming Bears vs. Packers game this weekend. Dean Richards has the latest in entertainment and the show wraps with Comedian John Heffron!

