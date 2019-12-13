Is the film “Richard Jewell” trying to make a political statement? Richard Roeper has the review of Clint Eastwood’s latest project right here!

Posted 10:58 AM, December 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:56AM, December 13, 2019

Richard Jewell (courtesy of Warner Bros.)

Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times film critic, and regular contributor to The Roe Conn Show joins us to review this week’s film releases:

Jumanji: The Next Levelstarring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hard, Danny DeVito, and Danny Glover.

Richard Jewell– A film directed by Clint Eastwood that tells the story of mistakes made by the FBI and the media in the aftermath of the 1996 Olympic bombing that led to an innocent man being tried and convicted in the public eye.

Mel Brooks: Make a Noise– a documentary legendary director, writer, and comedian Mel Brooks.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.