Gentleman’s Gazette answers whether or not Canada Goose jackets are worth their price tag

Posted 12:55 PM, December 13, 2019, by , Updated at 12:54PM, December 13, 2019

In this Feb. 14, 2019 photo, a woman in New York wears a Canada Goose coat with a hood fur trimmed with coyote fur. Coyote pelts are in big demand to provide the lush, tawny-tinged arc of fur on the hoods on Canada Goose coats and their many global imitators. Canada Goose parkas are credited with the uptick in demand for coyote fur. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Gentleman’s Gazette Founder Sven Raphael Schneider joins John Williams to explain why Canada Goose coats actually are worth that $1,500 price tag. And he explains how the materials, like coyote fur and duck down, are harvested.

