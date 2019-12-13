× Brian Urlacher on using vulgar audibles vs the Packers: “It was fun…those little cat & mouse games at the line of scrimmage.”

Former Chicago Bear, and NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher joins The Roe Conn Show to recount playing against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, and how he used “certain words” when calling audibles. Brian also talks about the Bears’ chances of making the playoffs.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3703457/3703457_2019-12-13-163957.64kmono.mp3

