Adam Carolla on ‘No Safe Spaces’: “You should be amused, but maybe horrified as well as you watch this film hopefully with your teenage son or daughter.”

Posted 11:20 AM, December 13, 2019, by , Updated at 11:15AM, December 13, 2019

(from left to right) Adam Carolla and Dennis Prager

Comedian, actor, and podcaster Adam Carolla joins The Roe Conn Show to speak about his new film No Safe Spaces that promotes the power of the First Amendment and its importance on college campuses.

