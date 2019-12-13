× Adam Carolla on ‘No Safe Spaces’: “You should be amused, but maybe horrified as well as you watch this film hopefully with your teenage son or daughter.”

Comedian, actor, and podcaster Adam Carolla joins The Roe Conn Show to speak about his new film No Safe Spaces that promotes the power of the First Amendment and its importance on college campuses.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3703475/3703475_2019-12-13-171715.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!