× Actor Kevin J. O’Connor talks new film with Karen Allen, “The Mummy” and opening a movie against “Titanic”

Chicago’s very own Kevin J. O’Connor joins Nick Digilio by phone to talk about his new film “Colewell”, his work with director Stephen Sommers and his experiences working with acclaimed actors Karen Allen and Daniel Day Lewis.

You can see “Colewell” at Facets (1517 W Fullerton Ave) this weekend featuring post screening Q&A’s with Kevin on Friday and Saturday.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)