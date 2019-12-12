× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/12/19: Another Big Win for Hazel Technologies, What’s New in Tech Today, and How to Save Money with ComEd

Ji Suk Yi hosts today’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch. To start things off, Ji speaks with Ian Sherr, Senior Editor from CNET, about the new North Focals AR glasses that actually look like regular glasses! He also explains why Google’s new Incognito Mode on Google Maps won’t make you as invisible as it might sound. Aidan Mouat, CEO and co-founder of Hazel Technologies, explained how he started his company and secured funding from the USDA to develop its new system to extend the shelf life of berries and other fruits. Amy Guth from Crain’s Chicago Business discusses the latest news stories from Crain’s. Plus: ComEd and Nicor Gas are teaming up with CEDA and Lyons Township this Saturday to provide area residents an opportunity to apply for financial assistance and receive tips and products to help them manage their energy use and lower their utility bills. ComEd spokesman Thomas Dominguez explains what items will be featured in these energy-saving kits, their different types of financial assistance programs, and much more.