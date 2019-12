× Which Store Bought Hot Chocolate Reigns Supreme?

Marnie Shure, editor-in-chief of The Takeout, joins Nick Digilio to answer the age-old question: Which hot chocolate is best?

The two sample several popular brands of hot chocolate to discover which decadent drink is worthy of your wintertime consumption.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)