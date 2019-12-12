× uh-PARENT-ly | Bringing a pet into the family: Expert Steve Dale explains why, when and what kind.

Thinking about putting a furry or feathered friend under the Christmas tree or next to the menorah? You might want to avoid impulsive decisions.

Did you know rabbits have acrophobia (fear of heights), and Amazon Parrots can live for 75 years? Are there “baby steps” to getting a dog? Are certain breeds better for your family’s lifestyle? Is there a right age to consider getting a pet? Renowned pet expert Steve Dale joins uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos to talk about the world of pets.

