× Thought Leader David Faller: How Will The Election In The UK Impact The Economy?

It’s election day in the United Kingdom, and the results are bound to impact the economy not just in the UK, but world wide. On this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation, David Faller (SVP of Capital Markets at Associated Bank) joined Steve Grzanich to discuss the potential outcomes, and whether a majority threshold will be reached. Steve and David also talk about a potential trade war, the likelihood of more tariffs, and what U.S. investors should be looking out for.